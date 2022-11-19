Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Fintech startup ‘muvin’ hosts Finmania in Pune schools

Pune: Fintech startup “muvin” hosted FinMania, a money olympiad for over 5,000 students from Class 7 to Class 12. The Bishop’s School (Camp), The Bishop’s Co-ed School (Kalyaninagar), City International School and Junior College and Silver Crest School amongst other school students participated in the initiative of empowering students with digital financial literacy and inclusion. Students will undergo a test for their financial literacy levels through offline and online exams which will then be followed by zonal exams and the finale, with the winning prizes worth up to ₹10 lakh. Mukund Rao, co-founder, “muvin” said, “Indian teens are becoming financially independent, more than ever before. As young consumers, they are opinionated when it comes to their personal life and the choices they make, whether it is related to gadgets, fashion, food or travel. Partnering with over 200 schools across India for the olympiad has brought us closer to our vision of empowering India’s 200 million teens with financial inclusion and literacy.”

Poona AgroCart startup onboards 1,000 farmers to source fresh produce

Pune: Agri-tech ecommerce startup “Poona AgroCart” has onboarded more than 1,000 farmers from Pune region and plans to source fresh produce from about 10,000 farmers in the next six months. The company has also developed applications in B2B, B2C and farmer level apps. “Poona AgroCart”, deals in farm fresh produce, mainly fresh fruits and vegetables, using Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) approved infrastructure. The startup commenced operations from its Manjari office recently.

Lanka Sivakumar Reddy, CEO, “Poona AgroCart” said, “We want to create an impact on Indian agriculture, farmers’ economy and customer satisfaction with our innovation, transparency, and quick delivery model.”

Wolters Kluwer opens innovation hub at Yerawada

Pune: Wolters Kluwer launched its new office and innovation hub at Shastri Nagar in Yerawada. With a seating capacity of 1,100 and contemporary collaboration spaces, the facility promotes innovation and collaboration. The current employee strength comprises primarily local talent across software engineers, managers, and support staff that caters to the tax and accounting segment.

India is among the key markets for Wolters Kluwer with offices in Pune operational since 2012. Karen Abramson, CEO (tax and accounting), Wolters Kluwer, said, “We have the best technology talent and it is wonderful to see our employees energised about an exciting new space. Expanding in Pune is a significant milestone for us. We believe our modern office will inspire our engineers and developers to continue to innovate and develop products for the future of the tax and accounting profession.”

Niva Bupa to onboard 5,000 agent advisors in Pune

Pune: Health insurance provider Niva Bupa is targeting to clock around ₹95 crore gross written premium by FY 23-24 and onboard 5,000 agent advisors in Pune in the next two years. Niva Bupa is marking its entry in Hadapsar with a target to clock around ₹5 crore gross written premium in the next five years and bring around 5,000 people of Hadapsar under the ambit of health coverage by FY 2026-27. As part of its growth plans in Maharashtra, Niva Bupa has consolidated its position in the region with a steady growth of 74% in retail business in the last two years and expanded to 14 cities in Maharashtra, including seven offices across Mumbai, Amravati, Jalna, Yavatmal, etc.

Ankur Kharbanda, director, retail sales, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “We are expanding our footprint in the Tier 2, 3 and beyond markets to democratise health insurance and make it affordable and accessible for everyone.”