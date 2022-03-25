BJP delegation’s Delhi visit: Leaders cite ‘health issue’ for Bapat absence

Conflict seems to have emerged within the city unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Purandar airport Issue.

Pune MP Girish Bapat was conspicuous by his absence when the BJP delegation met aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia over the proposed Pune international airport at Purandar and expansion of Lohegaon airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik, former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and party leader Rajesh Pande met the central minister with the help of former minister Prakash Javadekar.

Mulik said, “We invited Bapat to Delhi, but he was unable to join us due to health issues.”

Meanwhile, Bapat on Friday visited the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building and took review of the 24x7 water project.

A BJP leader on anonymity said, “If Bapat was unwell, how can he call and attend meetings related to Lohegaon airport and 24x7 water project at PMC?”