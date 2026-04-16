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BJP former, sitting corporators get into verbal spat over women’s hostel project

Confrontation involved sitting corporator Rohini Chimate and former corporator Rajshree Kale, and escalated to the point where PMC security personnel had to intervene and separate the two

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 03:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A heated argument broke out between two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women leaders inside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters on Wednesday over a women’s hostel project in Baner.

The dispute erupted during a meeting convened by the PMC’s building department to review the project. (HT FILE)

The confrontation involved sitting corporator Rohini Chimate and former corporator Rajshree Kale, and escalated to the point where PMC security personnel had to intervene and separate the two.

The civic body is constructing a residential hostel for women from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in Baner. Officials said nearly 80% of the work has been completed, and a fresh tender worth 3 crore has already been floated for the remaining work.

The dispute erupted during a meeting convened by the PMC’s building department to review the project. Kale, who has been associated with the project for several years, was present, along with Chimate and the project contractor.

According to officials, the argument escalated, with both leaders trading allegations. A video of the altercation has since gone viral on social media.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / BJP former, sitting corporators get into verbal spat over women’s hostel project
Home / Cities / Pune / BJP former, sitting corporators get into verbal spat over women’s hostel project
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