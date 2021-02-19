BJP issues notices to 27 corporators for not attending GB meetings

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued show cause notices to 27 corporators who had been absent for general body meetings. The ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) wants to pass resolutions through majority voting and hence, requires attendance of all its party members.

These absent members have been asked to submit their reply to member of Parliament (MP) Girish Bapat, city unit president Jagdish Mulik and leader of the house Ganesh Bidkar.

Bidkar said, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, PMC has not been able to hold general body meetings. Almost 300 proposals are pending. The BJP has 100 members, but with some of them remaining absent, it becomes a problem during voting. If all party members are present, the ruling party can approve city’s development proposals through voting.”

“We want to ensure that all our elected members remain present for the general body meetings. Recently, a two-day residential workshop had been organised at Rambhau Mahalgi Prabodhini in Mumbai for them where instructions had been given to the elected members that they should attend meetings and put the party’s views in the meetings,” Bidkar added.

Officials aware of the developments said that among the 27 members, many are senior members who had been appointed to various committees. These members have been given instructions to remain present for the general body meetings as the party would need to call vote on some topics, however, despite that they were absent for the online general body meetings.