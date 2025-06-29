BJP leaders conduct back-to-back separate review meetings at PMC; Oppn questions lack of results

Pune: Despite regular visits and review meetings by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), several civic issues remain unresolved on the ground—prompting criticism from the Opposition parties. Opposition parties criticise BJP as its leaders despite holding regular visits and review meetings at PMC fail to address civic issues. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In the absence of elected representatives in PMC, city MPs and MLAs from the BJP have been holding individual meetings with the municipal commissioner and department heads at the headquarters of the civic body. These meetings, often covering the same issues on different days, have failed to yield concrete results for citizens.

Union minister of state for civil aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal, and Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni have all chaired separate review meetings with civic officials. Interestingly, officials are presenting the same data at each meeting, while receiving differing instructions from each leader.

Opposition leaders have slammed the BJP for what they call a failure in governance.

“They ruled PMC in the previous term and continue to hold power at the state and Centre. Now, they are criticising their own projects and blaming the administration. This is nothing but an admission of failure,” said NCP (SP) leader Prashant Jagtap. “Despite these review meetings, civic issues in the city remain unaddressed.”

Congress leader Arvind Shinde added, “Mohol, Patil and others make tall claims about action, but nothing moves on the ground. These are not review meetings, but visits to push personal work under the garb of public interest.”

Some civic officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed concern over the fragmented approach. “It would be more efficient if all the leaders came together for a joint review. We are repeating the same presentations and receiving contradictory instructions from different leaders,” one official said.

Defending the meetings, Misal said, “In a democracy, elected representatives have the right to raise civic concerns and review ongoing works.”

“Every leader has their own set of priorities. But we are open to holding joint meetings to improve coordination,” Kulkarni said.

Despite repeated instructions, major issues continue to linger. Mohol had directed the removal of encroachments on footpaths and action against illegal constructions, while Patil had ordered the closure of the garbage processing plant at Sus-Bavdhan. Neither instruction has been implemented so far, further fuelling public frustration.