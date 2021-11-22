Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP, NCP join hands to approve adaptive traffic signal project for Pune city

Published on Nov 22, 2021 11:59 PM IST
ByHTC

PUNE The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came together to approve an adaptive traffic signal project in the city.

Adaptive traffic signals adjust the timing cycles to match current traffic conditions on the ground. They are constantly collecting data about approaching vehicles and creating new timing sequences to match them.

This is the second time both parties have come together ignoring the Congress and the Shiv Sena.

The Congress on Monday accused the NCP and the BJP of joining hands on proposals related to big budgets in Pune Municipal Corporation.

NDP’s city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Our leader Ajit Pawar clearly instructed us not to do oppose proposals just because we are in the opposition. If any project is in the interest of the city nad citizens, we will support it.”

BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar said, “It is the city’s tradition that for development projects, there is no politics. NCP came with us.”

Meanwhile, the PMC on Monday okayed the appointment of a consultant for the 24x7 water project planned in 23 merged villages. The project is going on in the old city limits.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The water project is going on in the old city area and the

23 villages got merged later. It is PMC’s responsibility to provide good water supply in newly merged areas.The consultant will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for same.”

