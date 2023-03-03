BJP retains Chinchwad seat, Ashwini Jagtap wins by 36,168 votes

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday won the Chinchwad legislative assembly bypoll, retaining the seat by defeating the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate, while Independent candidate trailed far behind BJP candidate Ashwini Laxman Jagtap won the bypoll by a margin of 36,168 votes against NCPs Nana Kate. (HT PHOTO)

BJP candidate Ashwini Laxman Jagtap won the bypoll by a margin of 36,168 votes against NCPs Nana Kate.

Jagtap polled 135,603 votes, while the NCP’s Kate and independent candidate Rahul Kalate secured 99,435 and 44,112 votes respectively, poll officials here said.

Chinchwad recorded 50.47% voter turnout. The Chinchwad results indicate the BJP’s policies resonate well with the people. That, coupled with senior party leaders including CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis conducting massive campaigns effectively addressed the needs and aspirations of voters in the region.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap. The saffron party had fielded his wife, thus also gaining sympathy from voters.

The BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “People of the industrial township have put their stamp of approval to the works done by the BJP in the last five years. The deceased MLA Jagtap’s cordial relations with people of his constituency and efforts for the development of the area also worked in favour of the party.”

According to political observers, the performance of Independent candidate Rahul Kalate, meanwhile, shows that rebels can have an impact in elections. Kalate has played a crucial role and has taken decisive votes. His votes were an added advantage to the BJP. Kalate was denied ticket by the MVA, and the party failed to withdraw his nomination.

However, refuting allegations of Kalate being a spoiler, Bawankule said, “This is not true. In fact, Kalate also consumed a large chunk of our votes, specifically from Hinjewadi IT Park area. Kalate has consumed at least 50% of our votes, otherwise we would have won by a higher margin.”

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said, “Both Kate and Kalate approached for Chinchwad ticket. We request Kalate to withdraw his nomination, but some political parties backed him. However, when we see collective votes of Kate and Kalate, it sends a clear-cut message to BJP. “In the upcoming municipal corporation elections, we will ensure that MVA votes are not divided.”

This was the first bypoll after the political turmoil in the state after which Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde formed the government with BJP and sworn in as a Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In 2019, the BJP had registered a decisive victory in Chinchwad assembly constituency. At that time BJP leader, late Laxman Jagtap secured 150,723 votes against Shiv Sena’s candidate Rahul Kalate, who secured 112,225 votes.