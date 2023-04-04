Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Rift in party? BJP’s Medha Kulkarni opposes Balbharti-Paud Phata link road plan

Rift in party? BJP’s Medha Kulkarni opposes Balbharti-Paud Phata link road plan

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 04, 2023 12:06 AM IST

While Shivajinagar legislator Siddharth Shirole and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol were pushing for the road, senior party leader Medha Kulkarni opposed the plan on Monday

The proposed Balbharti-Paud Phata (BBPB) link road has exposed split with within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the city.

BJP senior party leader Medha Kulkarni along with Vetal Tekdi activists met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and submitted a letter against the road plan. (HT PHOTO)

While Shivajinagar legislator Siddharth Shirole and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol were pushing for the road, senior party leader Medha Kulkarni opposed the plan on Monday.

Kulkarni, a former Kothrud MLA, along with Vetal Tekdi activists met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and submitted a letter against the road plan.

“Now that reports from experts are in, it has become clear that the proposed road will not facilitate smooth traffic but will cause damage to environment,” said Kulkarni in her letter to Kumar.

Meanwhile, Mohol and Shirole, along with civic officials and residents, carried out a joint visit to Vetal Tekdi and listened to citizens’ view over the road plan last week. The BJP had approved the road plan at the general body meeting held recently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp bharatiya janata party damage environment traffic citizens link road view city plan letter shivajinagar vikram kumar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP