BJP to replace sitting MLA Ashwini with her brother-in-law Shankar Jagtap at Chinchwad

For the upcoming assembly elections, BJP is likely to replace its sitting MLA Ashwini Jagtap by fielding her brother-in-law Shankar Jagtap from the Chinchwad assembly constituency. In a big relief to the BJP Party, possible internal conflict has also been settled with both leaders on board, said leaders aware of the development. The official declaration has not yet been made by the party, due to which much cannot be commented on at this point, said Shankar. (HT FILE)

Party state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule met with Ashwini Jagtap and Shankar Jagtap late Thursday. During the meeting, Bawankule convinced Ashwini to make way for Shankar Jagtap, the BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president.

The Chinchwad constituency has been a stronghold of the Jagtap family, and Late Laxman Jagtap was the MLA for the constituency undefeated for three terms in a row. In the year 2023, after the death of Laxman Jagtap, the by-poll elections were conducted and his wife Ashwini Jagtap managed to win the polls by a margin of 36,000.

During the by-poll elections, Shankar Jagtap was keen to contest the by-poll elections although he was asked to allow sister-in-law by senior party members including Devendra Fadnavis. Instead, he was made Pimpri-Chinchwad city unit chief.

MLA, Ashwini Jagtap, said, there are no internal family disputes or differences, and Shankar Jagtap will contest the assembly elections.

“I have given my full support to his candidacy and decided to step down. He will have my full support and family issues are only limited to the house and public welfare is the priority. He is also competent enough to handle the responsibilities and have full backing,” she said.

This assembly election won’t be a cakewalk for the Jagtap family considering the unrest amongst the BJP former corporators. A group of 15 former corporators have opposed granting the ticket to the Jagtap family again. The group have argued that this time the ticket should be given to someone else within their group who has a stronger record of public service.

Commenting on the development, Shankar Jagtap said, “The sitting MLA and I are both on the same path of citizens welfare and development of the constituency for the citizens. We are discussing the assembly elections with party and family members. All decisions are taken by the senior party members and the parliamentary board. The official declaration has not yet been made by the party, due to which much cannot be commented on at this point,” he said.

According to the sources, this year, Shankar Jagtap was firm on contesting the assembly elections from Chinchwad and had also shown a strong willingness to rebel against the party should it later decide to retain the sitting MLA and refuse him the ticket. This would have resulted in a loss for the BJP and the move is said to be an effort to unify the party and secure the Chinchwad seat.