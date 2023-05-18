Banners and flexes cover Pune streets for BJP’s meet

Promotional banners, flexes and flags packed streets like JM Road on Thursday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its executive committee meeting at Pune’s Balgandharva Rang Mandir on Thursday. All the posters and flexes indicated the welcome of the BJP president JP Nadda.

Ward officer of the area Ravi Khandari, said, “The party did not take permission to put up banners. While we have not received complaints, these posters will be taken down and action will be taken.”

BJP to change party’s city unit presidents in various cities

BJP state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday cleared that the party will reshuffle various city unit heads in Maharashtra.

As many city unit presidents have completed a tenure of three years, the party will appoint new workers. According to sources, in Pune city, the BJP is likely to extend the term of city unit president Jagdish Mulik.