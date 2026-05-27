Board exams go digital: Maha to pilot encrypted paper delivery, on-screen evaluation

Pune: In a major step towards improving the security and transparency of board examinations following several paper leak incidents in recent years, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is planning to introduce digital transmission of question papers and on-screen evaluation of answer sheets on a pilot basis during the supplementary examinations scheduled in June-July. MSBSHSE plans to introduce digital transmission of question papers and on-screen evaluation of answer sheets on a pilot basis during the supplementary examinations scheduled in June-July. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Under the proposed system, question papers will be transmitted to examination centres in encrypted digital format instead of being physically transported through the conventional distribution network. Examination centres will be able to download and print the papers using password-protected technology shortly before the exam begins.

The board is planning to introduce on-screen evaluation of answer sheets after the examinations. Answer booklets will be scanned and assessed digitally, with artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted tools expected to aid the evaluation process.

The pilot project comes months after the board successfully implemented a GPS-enabled digital lock system with trunks in Baramati taluka to securely transport question papers from custody centres to centres during the February–March 2026 exams. The upcoming supplementary exams will mark the next phase of this technological transition.

To ensure smooth implementation, examination centres will be equipped with infrastructure such as stable internet connectivity, uninterrupted power supply and backup generators.

Board chairman Trigun Kulkarni said the board was working towards making the examination system more secure, technology-driven and efficient in response to evolving challenges.

“The pilot project will help assess the feasibility of implementing the system on a larger scale in future board examinations,” he said.