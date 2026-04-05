Body of third victim recovered from canal in Solapur accident

The Solapur rural police have recovered the body of Priti Sunil Tilekar, 30, a resident of Dahisar Modi in Thane district, who went missing following an accident near the Natepute canal on Friday. Police confirmed that they have not come to any conclusion behind the accident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

This marks the third fatality from the accident, following the recovery of Hanumant Laxman Jathar, 58, and Manjula Hanumant Jathar, 48, on the day of the crash.

According to the police, the vehicle veered off the bridge and fell into the canal, quickly going down with the occupants trapped inside. Priti’s estranged husband, Sunil Tilekar, 33, a Kalamboli resident who was driving the vehicle, survived the accident, which occurred around 5am.

Vishal Vaykar, assistant police inspector, Natepute police station, said, “On Saturday, in the second half of the day, during the search operation, the third dead body related to the accident was recovered from the canal water. The body was found nearly 12 to 15 kilometres away from the spot where the accident occurred.”

The condition of her husband is stable, according to police. However, police confirmed that they have not come to any conclusion behind the accident.

According to sources in the police department, Priti and Sunil were staying separately, and a court hearing of their divorce petition was slated for April 8.

As per the complaint filed by Sushant Hanumant Jathar, brother of the deceased Priti, an accident death report has been filed at Natepute police station, and further investigation is going on.