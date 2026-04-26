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BRTS bus stops on Swargate-Katraj shifted for metro work

With construction activity visible on the main carriageway, several citizens have questioned why work for an underground metro project is being carried out on surface roads

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 04:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has shifted two bus stops along the Swargate-Katraj bus rapid transit system (BRTS) corridor as part of the ongoing construction work for the underground metro line between Swargate and Katraj.

Maha-Metro officials have said that the road-level work is essential for underground station construction and related infrastructure activities. (HT)

The work, currently in the initial stages on the busy Satara Road stretch, has led to barricading of footpaths and sections of the BRTS corridor at multiple locations, causing inconvenience to commuters and adding to traffic congestion in the area.

With construction activity visible on the main carriageway, several citizens have questioned why work for an underground metro project is being carried out on surface roads. Maha-Metro officials have said that the road-level work is essential for underground station construction and related infrastructure activities.

Chandrashekhar Tambvekar, public relations officer, Maha-Metro, said the ongoing work near Bibvewadi is linked to the construction of the underground metro station and associated structural works.

“At the Bibvewadi station site, one side of the BRT corridor will be used for traffic movement after levelling work is completed, while the barricaded portion is being used for piling and other construction activities,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / BRTS bus stops on Swargate-Katraj shifted for metro work
Home / Cities / Pune / BRTS bus stops on Swargate-Katraj shifted for metro work
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