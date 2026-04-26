BRTS bus stops on Swargate-Katraj shifted for metro work

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has shifted two bus stops along the Swargate-Katraj bus rapid transit system (BRTS) corridor as part of the ongoing construction work for the underground metro line between Swargate and Katraj. Maha-Metro officials have said that the road-level work is essential for underground station construction and related infrastructure activities. (HT)

The work, currently in the initial stages on the busy Satara Road stretch, has led to barricading of footpaths and sections of the BRTS corridor at multiple locations, causing inconvenience to commuters and adding to traffic congestion in the area.

With construction activity visible on the main carriageway, several citizens have questioned why work for an underground metro project is being carried out on surface roads. Maha-Metro officials have said that the road-level work is essential for underground station construction and related infrastructure activities.

Chandrashekhar Tambvekar, public relations officer, Maha-Metro, said the ongoing work near Bibvewadi is linked to the construction of the underground metro station and associated structural works.

“At the Bibvewadi station site, one side of the BRT corridor will be used for traffic movement after levelling work is completed, while the barricaded portion is being used for piling and other construction activities,” he said.

As part of the changes, the temporary Natu Baug bus stop has been shifted to the footpath area. Commuters who earlier accessed buses from the median-side BRT platform will now have to wait on the roadside footpath.

Officials said BRTS buses will also not be able to operate through their dedicated corridor on certain stretches until the metro construction work is completed, forcing buses to share road space with regular traffic.

The ongoing work has further slowed vehicular movement on Satara Road, one of Pune’s busiest arterial roads connecting the city centre to the southern suburbs. The Swargate-Katraj underground metro extension is considered a key phase of Pune Metro’s expansion plan and is expected to improve connectivity in the southern parts of the city once completed.