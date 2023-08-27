PMPML bus rams into JCB at Chandani Chowk after driver loses control over steering

A driver of a public transport bus on way to Kothrud depot from Chandani Chowk for a CNG refill lost control over the brakes leading to an accident around 3 am on Sunday.

On August 1, as many as twenty-nine persons including eight women, sustained injuries after two buses operated by the PMPML collided head-on with each other on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road on the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lane. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the traffic police, the bus of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) was hired on a contract basis belonging to Balewadi depot and was on way to Kothrud when it skidded on the slope and rammed onto a stationary earth moving machine parked along the roadside.

No casualties were reported in the incident, said officials.

Following the accident, the public transport body has decided to appoint senior officials to monitor the services of contractors.

Citizen activist Qaneez Sukhrani has demanded highest safety passenger safety standards for PMPML and said, “The transport undertaking was not paying proper attention to driver discipline, quality of road buses and other safety measures which are mandatory for running public bus services,”

