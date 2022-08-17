Businesswoman stabbed to death in Pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police said that a businesswoman died after being stabbed in the morning hours of Tuesday in Bhosari.

The victim, Pooja Devi Prasad (31), was running “Pragati Collection” cloth shop in Bhosari.

According to the police, Pooja after opening her shop at around 9:30 am was cleaning the area when an unknown person entered the shop and stabbed her around 10 am. Injured Pooja tried to catch the assailant and chased him for some distance before he escaped.

Passers-by rushed Pooja to a nearest hospital where the doctor declared her dead. Senior inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Bhosari police station said a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC has been filed.