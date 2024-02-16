 Cab drivers firm on strike over tariff - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Cab drivers firm on strike over tariff

Cab drivers firm on strike over tariff

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Feb 16, 2024 06:42 AM IST

According to RTO officials, no fixed rate was implemented in Pune, but cab drivers were charging ₹15 to ₹20 per kilometre from passengers

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) administration has instructed representatives of cab companies that the fare rate fixed by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Pune must be implemented immediately.

At a meeting with representatives of companies, they have been told to implement the new tariff immediately, said Sanjeev Bhor, incharge, Pune Regional Transport Office. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
At a meeting with representatives of companies, they have been told to implement the new tariff immediately, said Sanjeev Bhor, incharge, Pune Regional Transport Office. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

However, the cab and autorickshaw drivers of ride-hailing service providers have threatened to go on strike in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from February 20.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“RTA Pune has fixed minimum fare for app-based cabs and directed companies to implement the new rate from January 1, 2024, but the latter are yet to do it,” said Keshav Kshirsagar, president, Indian Gig Workers Front.

While determining the rate, the cab charge in Mumbai has been taken as the base. The fare for black and yellow taxis is 31 for the first 1.5 km and 21 for every kilometre thereafter, while air-conditioned taxis (cool cabs) are charged 37 for the first 1.5 km and 25 for every further kilometre.

According to RTO officials, no fixed rate was implemented in Pune, but cab drivers were charging 15 to 20 per kilometre from passengers.

“At a meeting with representatives of companies, they have been told to implement the new tariff immediately,” said Sanjeev Bhor, incharge, Pune Regional Transport Office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On