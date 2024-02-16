Cab drivers firm on strike over tariff

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) administration has instructed representatives of cab companies that the fare rate fixed by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Pune must be implemented immediately. At a meeting with representatives of companies, they have been told to implement the new tariff immediately, said Sanjeev Bhor, incharge, Pune Regional Transport Office. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

However, the cab and autorickshaw drivers of ride-hailing service providers have threatened to go on strike in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from February 20.

“RTA Pune has fixed minimum fare for app-based cabs and directed companies to implement the new rate from January 1, 2024, but the latter are yet to do it,” said Keshav Kshirsagar, president, Indian Gig Workers Front.

While determining the rate, the cab charge in Mumbai has been taken as the base. The fare for black and yellow taxis is ₹31 for the first 1.5 km and ₹21 for every kilometre thereafter, while air-conditioned taxis (cool cabs) are charged ₹37 for the first 1.5 km and ₹25 for every further kilometre.

According to RTO officials, no fixed rate was implemented in Pune, but cab drivers were charging ₹15 to ₹20 per kilometre from passengers.

