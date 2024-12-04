Cab Drivers threaten strike from Dec 11 to Dec 15 demanding higher commission

Cab drivers operating at Pune Airport’s Aero Mall have called a five-day strike from December 11 to 15, 2024 to protest alleged illegal operations of online ride aggregator companies Ola and Uber. The cab drivers’ union has claimed that these companies are operating without valid licences despite the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) revoking their permits, and also charging passengers half the rate of the authorised cab service, Avva, which has a contract with the Airport Authority of India (AAI). According to the drivers, no action has been taken despite repeated complaints. As a result, they have decided to go on strike, seeking resolution of the issue. (HT PHOTO)

President of the Pune-based ‘Gig Workers’ Union’ Keshav Kshirsagar said, “According to the law, the drivers must be paid ₹24 per kilometre rather than ₹8 to ₹9 per kilometre which is pathetic. Even though the Pune RTO has cancelled transport aggregator licenses, online companies like Ola and Uber are doing business illegally at Aero Mall, which is under contract with the AAI, Government of India. These companies are making huge profits without paying the proper government-approved remuneration to the drivers.”

According to the drivers, no action has been taken despite repeated complaints. As a result, they have decided to go on strike, seeking resolution of the issue. Due to this profiteering tendency of the companies, both passengers and drivers are being financially robbed. Despite repeated complaints to Pune Airport Authority director and Aeromall vice-president, Y S Rajput , no action has been taken in this regard. Protests will be held at Aero Mall on December 11 and cab drivers will provide direct services to passengers without doing business with online cab companies, the union claimed.