Canal Road stinks as garbage piles up on roadside

Located in the foothills of Taljai Hill, Canal Road in Hingne has become an illegal garbage dumping ground causing inconvenience to locals.

The road which starts from Hingne goes up to the Janata Vasahat slum area and then connects to Sinhagad road. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

The road which starts from Hingne goes up to the Janata Vasahat slum area and then connects to Sinhagad road. As it’s a parallel road to Sinhagad Road, many commuters use this road often. As the road is located in the foothills of Taljai Hill, there is good vegetation on both sides of the road. Many locals also use this road for morning walks. However, the piles of garbage and odour is making it difficult for residents to commute on the road.

Namrata More, a local, said, “I travel from Wadgaon to corporation every day from the road. The road is convenient for me as it helps to avoid traffic jams and signals on Sinhagad Road. However, piles of garbage is seen on this rode almost every day. The concerned authorities should take action immediately.”

Another local Manoj Shinde said, “Animals like stray dogs, cows, and some others can be seen eating plastic bags that are thrown in that garbage. It is necessary to take strict action against those who throw garbage on the road.”

Pradeep Avhad, ward officer with additional in charge, said, “A week ago we issued instructions to the sanitary officer. However, the officer failed to resolve the issue. Therefore a show-cause notice was issued to the sanitary officer three days ago. If this issue is not resolved within the next three days, we will change the officer for the said position.”

There is a system for door-to-door waste collection in the Sinhgad Road ward office, for this residents have to pay ₹80 per month. However, many residents are not willing to pay this amount and throw garbage on the roadside during early morning hours and night time.

“There is a slum area of Janata Vasahat surrounding the road, and even after repeated instructions people throw garbage on the roadside. This similar problem we have faced in the Dhayari area. We pointed out a special team that goes on night patrol, people who were seen throwing garbage were fined on the spot. This helped to resolve the garbage issue in the Dhayari area on a significant level. However, it is difficult to implement this similar pattern in the Hingane-Canal Road area,” said Avhad.

