Cancelled CBSE Class 12 exam leaves students in dilemma over career choice

Pune: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the board exam for Class 12 on Tuesday, the students are worried about their further assessment and admission process. The board’s decision will impact on their studies, results and admission process in the upcoming time. College administration and students share their take on the exam cancellation decision taken by the central government.

“I concur with the decision taken by the Centre to cancel our board exams. We cannot expect all the students to be in the right mindset for exam during this pandemic situation. The decision has cleared the confusion and calmed fears over the exam as health and well-being of students, teachers and their families have been prioritised. The question of an alternative evaluation of students remains unanswered. I request the government and the CBSE to take a prudential and timely decision in this regard,” said Pragnya Paramita, a class 12 student of ODM Public School.

Another student Rushi Jambhale said, “The class 12 exams should have been conducted online or by some other means. We studied online throughout the year and were preparing hard for the exams. I want to pursue computer engineering and there is a tough competition to get admission in a good college. If I get less marks in the alternative assessment process, my career will be affected.”

After the CBSE Class 12 exams were cancelled, the Maharashtra state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “On the grounds of CBSE board exams been cancelled, soon we are also going to take a decision about our Class 12 board exams. Our first priority will always be student safety and their health.”

Meanwhile, college administrations are worried about the admission process. Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar said, “The decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 exams is good for the safety of students, but it will certainly have an impact on admission process for various graduation courses. After Class 12 there is a vast spread of options before students to choose their career subjects and this is the time when students want to go for a better opportunity. Now, for the CBSE board students, it will totally depend on the assessment process.”