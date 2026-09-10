Candidates asked to demonstrate skills: How police exposed fake Kurash certificate racket

PUNE: The Pune police used an unusual method to verify whether a Kurash certificate was genuine or fake. They asked candidates claiming to be trained players to demonstrate their sporting skills. Kurash is an internationally recognised combat sport: a form of upright wrestling in which two players attempt to throw each other to the ground while remaining on their feet.

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According to an officer investigating the alleged fake certificate racket, city police started physically testing candidates recruited under the five per cent sports quota to determine whether they actually possess the sporting skills claimed in their documents. Going beyond verifying certificates and documents, they are now examining candidates’ knowledge, competition participation, and actual ability in the sport.

This exercise is part of the investigation into an alleged racket involving fake or questionable Kurash certificates used to secure government jobs. Investigators found that 19 of the 104 posts available under the sports category in Pune police recruitment were filled by candidates who submitted Kurash certificates.

Ten of them joined the force and are undergoing training, while nine are yet to join. Crime Branch officials said 71 candidates recruited to the police and other government departments under the sports quota since 2023 had submitted Kurash certificates.

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{{^usCountry}} As part of the probe, police called some recruited candidates to a sports complex in Pune in August for verification. Police officers and Kurash experts questioned them and, in some cases, asked them to demonstrate their skills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the probe, police called some recruited candidates to a sports complex in Pune in August for verification. Police officers and Kurash experts questioned them and, in some cases, asked them to demonstrate their skills. {{/usCountry}}

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“The practical assessment of some candidates produced negative results. This increased our suspicion, corroborating the other evidence,” said a senior police officer.

A source in the police department said candidates were asked when and how they started playing, which competitions they had participated in, which medals they had won, and even the names of their opponents in matches. After the oral session, each candidate was assigned a match where they had to fight an actual Kurash player. Each match lasted for four minutes as per the national and international standards. Authorities allowed the player a second or a third chance based on their performance.

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“Most of the candidates examined had secured only one medal during the 2016-2024 period. Majority of them were under stress and they showed fear of job loss. This might have impacted their performance. Considering this situation, authorities comforted them at every stage of the process and offered them necessary time to settle down between sessions,” the quoted officer said.

However, according to sportspersons, judging any Kurash player’s ability in just two or three matches is difficult, especially under performance pressure. Experts scrutinised candidates based on 10-12 parameters.

Police find discrepancies

Tejaswi Satpute, additional commissioner of police (crime), Pune, said some individuals issued Kurash certificates despite having no affiliation with the national-level Kurash association.

“These certificates were used to claim benefits under the five per cent sports quota, depriving genuine sportspersons of the benefits they were entitled to,” Satpute said. “Pune city police received information about the matter, conducted a detailed investigation, and registered an FIR on September 3, arresting two accused.”

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The case was registered at Shivajinagar police station on September 3 under sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 339, 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police arrested Shivaji Jaywant Salunkhe, 46, secretary of the Maharashtra Kurash Association, and its president, Ankush Vitthal Nagar, 40.

Gauhar Hasan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said investigators found several discrepancies in the certificates and related correspondence.

“Dharashiv and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were mentioned in certificates and related correspondence for events that were allegedly held before 2023, when these districts were still officially known as Osmanabad and Aurangabad. The districts were renamed in 2023. Additionally, names of male candidates were found in the category of women’s competition,” Hasan said.

Police also found discrepancies in documents submitted by district-level organisations. Such certificates, issued to players shown as winners of state-level competitions, allegedly carried the signatures of the association’s secretary and president.

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The investigation found that the certificates allegedly showed taluka-, district- and state-level Kurash competitions being conducted between 2016 and 2023. Police suspect that several competitions mentioned in the records never actually took place.

Maharashtra Kurash Association has officially conducted Kurash competitions in the state since 2012. Police are now investigating whether the events shown in official records actually took place.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Kumar, general secretary of The Indian Kurash Association (TIKA), said, “On 28 August, we received a written complaint regarding fake certificates being issued from Maharashtra, based on which we issued a clarification. The matter is sub-judice now.”

Kumar also said that the Maharashtra Kurash Association had approached them last year seeking affiliation and received provisional affiliation. “But, after the recent allegations, TIKA has now decided to withdraw the provisional affiliation,” he added.

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Hanumant Dhaygude Patil, president of Shaurya Sanghatana, who had raised the issue way back in May and had even organised a protest march at the Sports Commissionerate in Balewadi, said that over 200 candidates benefited from Kurash certificates and were recruited to various government departments. “As far as the police force is concerned, 19 were recruited to Pune police, four to Pimpri Chinchwad police, 40 to Mumbai police, nine each to Navi Mumbai police and Solapur police,” Patil said.

Genuine players worried

The alleged racket has come to light at a time when Maharashtra has revised its five per cent sports quota policy, which now gives preference to Olympic sports. Kurash is an Asian Games sport but is not part of the Olympics, leaving players concerned about their future.

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26-year-old Mahesh Jadhav from Satara said he was aware that some malpractices were going on. “But, instead of taking action against such malpractices, they have removed our sport from the quota. Is this fair?” he asked.

Kurash coach Amol Sathe said, “We train these children for years and they represent the state and country in recognised competitions. If Kurash players are told that their sport will not help them get employment, many youngsters may stop playing the sport.”

Echoing similar concerns, another player said, “We have invested years of our lives in training, competitions and tournaments. If there is no job opportunity through the sports quota, it will be difficult for many players to continue.”

A senior Kurash player, however, suggested a way out: stricter eligibility criteria and replacing quota with cash rewards.

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