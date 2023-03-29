Cantonment merger: PMC to submit report soon

The state government has asked Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) opinion on the merger of Pune and Kirkee cantonments under municipal limits since the Union government is pursuing the merger of cantonments with nearby municipal corporations.

Prashant Waghmare, city engineer, said, “As the state government has asked us to give feedback, we will submit it after consultation with the municipal commissioner and other senior officials.”

Pune district has a total of three cantonments including Pune, Kirkee and Dehu Road. The state government has also asked Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to submit their opinion on the merger of Dehu Road cantonment with the civic body.

The state has also asked Ahmednagar, Nagpur and Nashik municipal corporations to give feedback for the merger of the cantonments with the nearby jurisdictions.

A senior official requesting anonymity said, “PMC would be mostly positive about the merger. We are already providing water and undertaking road repair works in these areas.”

“If these cantonment areas are merged with PMC, it will benefit residents of the cantonment in terms of obtaining various permits as well as PMC’s ability to carry out infrastructure projects. Even the entry tax would be eliminated,” he said.