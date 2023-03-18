Cantonment residents, civic activists demand PCB-PMC merger

PUNE

PCB is facing a financial crisis as a result of several bad decisions made by successive administrations. (HT PHOTO)

Citizens and social activists in the Pune Cantonment area have called for their areas to be merged with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), claiming that the civic body, with its well-functioning administration and governance, will be able to provide much-needed civic amenities on a daily basis.

The PCB is currently facing its worst financial crisis and bankruptcy since 2017 due to a lack of funds from the central government and a ₹550 crore GST deficit. Due to a lack of development and repair work in the area, the entire civic infrastructure is in shambles.

Amit More, a youth leader who ran for cantonment elections, stated that a merger of the civic body is necessary as the PCB is facing a financial crisis as a result of several bad decisions made by successive administrations.

“With no corpus reserve funds with the board for so many years, it became an easy victim of funds deficit and the administration conveniently claiming that they are not receiving funds. However, funds for establishment costs do arrive, and staff salaries are paid. What about the development projects for cantonment residents, and why are no funds being released for civic projects? There has also been indiscriminate spending from a ₹100 crore FD, the details of which must be made public,” he added.

Businessman Saleem Shaikh, who runs artefacts shop on MG road, said, “The cantonment residents are being billed heavily on property tax and civic services are null and avoid. Only the PMC can provide them with justice because it collects taxes while providing the necessary services. Today, the cantonment area is in administrative and civic disarray, with no one looking out for their best interests. Residents have been subjected to very low living standards as a result of the lack of elections and funds, and it’s been nearly seven years of civic neglect.”

Civic activist Rajabhau Chavan said, “ The problem of cantonment residents are multifarious ranging from no public representatives and lack of funds. The amalgamation of the cantonment board and the municipal corporation will restore the area to its former glory. It will also result in the prosecution of violators, improved civic amenities, and justice for residents. Since 2017, the board has been on its own, and GST dues totalling over ₹550 crores have yet to be released by the central government. Elections have also been cancelled, and there is no way for the public to maintain a system of check, balance, and vigilance because their representatives are no longer on the board,” he said.

The Union Defence Ministry which had announced polls across 58 cantonments across the country in a sudden move rescinded the decision on March 17 much to the dismay and disappointment of the residents.

