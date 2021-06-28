Case against woman for blackmailing youth over nude video

The cybercrime cell of Pune police has lodged a case against an accused woman for blackmailing a youth in the age group of 32 -34 years after luring him to pose naked on-screen video call. The youth has lodged a complaint with the cyber cell authorities alleging that the accused was constantly demanding money and threatening to make the video go viral on social media.

According to the police, the victim stays in Mundhwa area of the city and is a businessman. He had befriended the accused on facebook and has since engaged in conversation with him. The accused later gave mobile number to him and both engaged in a steamy conversation after which both of them posed naked during a whatsapp video call chat which was screen recorded by the accused.

She later called up the victim and threatened to release his nude video on the social media and demanded money. The youth initially paid ₹18,000 but later became fed up with her constant demand for money and approached cyber police.

Cyber police station in charge Macchindra Pandit said that it is a case of disguise where the accused has video recorded the act of the victim and threatened to make it viral if the demand of money was not met by him.

Pandit further said “The investigation is on and we cannot give the background details of the victim. We have seen that the victims are reluctant to come forward and lodge cases in this regard as the complaint may lead them into difficult spot. So, their identities and personal details are protected as per the law.”

In May, two men were arrested in Rajasthan in a case involving at least 100 males, in the age group of 25 to 55 years, being duped in an online scam involving nude videos of the victims. The accused posed as women, befriended the victims and then solicited the nude videos, based on which the victims were then blackmailed. The tricksters used photos of women as their profile shots and chatted with victims. They then used voice modulation software due to chat.

In Oct 2020, the cybercrime cell of the Pune police had received complaints from eight men within a short span of two weeks stating that they were being blackmailed by `women’ who lured them into posing nude on screen video call recorders.

The victims were well educated and salaried persons with some of them students between the age group of 25 and 40. The women blackmailed them by threatening to viral the recorded video calls on different social networking platforms. The cyber sleuths had been seeking all account transaction details of the victims from where the extortion money was sent.