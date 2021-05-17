Case of attempted murder against “victim” in fight over WhatsApp status

A case of attempted murder was registered by Pune police against a 28-year-old deceased man based on a complaint by one of his assailants in Bibwewadi area on Sunday. While the deceased was identified as Madhav Waghate, the complainant was identified as Sawan Gawli (23) who is currently in police custody for Waghate’s murder.

Waghate was found dead in the small hours of Saturday near the house of his friend named Sunil Khapte in Bibwewadi.

A group of around 10 men attacked Waghate with tube light, rods and cement blocks, according to a complaint by one of his friends.

“Gawali is under arrest. All these people involved in the case are known to each other. Waghate was in a fight over some reason with a man from their locality. Gawli had kept a status to wish this man on his birthday and that enraged Waghate,” said police sub inspector Atul Thorat of Bibwewadi police station who is investigating the case.

The status update was to wish Anand Nivrutti Kamthe, according to the police. The reason behind the rivalry between Kamthe and Waghate could not be verified immediately.

In his complaint, Gawli submitted that when he was standing with his friend Sunil Ghate near the Ganapati Temple in Bibwewadi on Saturday, Waghate approached him and threatened to kill him. He then attacked Gawli with a sickle, bamboo, and stones, according to Gawli’s complaint.

There have been no arrests in this case yet.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), rioting of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1)with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Bibwewadi police station.