Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Case of child marriage, sexual assault against 19-year-old after hospital informs police of pregnancy
pune news

Case of child marriage, sexual assault against 19-year-old after hospital informs police of pregnancy

PUNE A 19-year-old man was booked along with his father for sexual assault and child marriage
A 19-year-old man was booked along with his father for sexual assault and child marriage. The (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 10:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 19-year-old man was booked along with his father for sexual assault and child marriage. The father-son duo was not arrested immediately. The girl, now 17 years of age, is three months pregnant, according to the police.

The two were married in July 2021 in Kurkundi Thakarvasti area of Khed in Pune. The incident came to light when the girl was brought to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital for a medical check-up. The doctors registered a medico legal case and informed the police about it.

A complaint in the matter was lodged officials of Chakan police station.

A case under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code, Section 9, 10, and 11 of Prevention of Child Marriage Act, and Sections 4 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act was registered at Chakan police station. Assistant police inspector S Gaikwad is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP