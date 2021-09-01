Case registered against BJP’s Chandrakant Patil, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol for flouting Covid norms

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PUNE A case was registered by Pune police against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and other party leaders who were present for the protest demanding the opening of temples in the city
By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 09:46 PM IST
PUNE A case was registered by Pune police against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and other party leaders who were present for the protest demanding the opening of temples in the city.

The protest was held near Kasba Ganapati temple around 9:30am on Tuesday.

The case was registered for protesting without permission even as the threat of another wave of Covid-19 infection is looming on Pune.

“A case has been registered in the incident under relevant laws for flouting Covid-19 norms,” said Priyanka Narnavare, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1 of Pune police.

The others booked in the case include Prasad Kondhare, Jagdish Mulik, Rajendra Pande, Swarda Baat, Deepak Pote, Rajendra Mankar, Rajesh Yenpure, Hemant Rasne, Ganesh Bidkar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Bapu Naik, Nilesh Kadam, RajuPardeshi, and Punit Joshi, according to the police.

The group had applied for permission to protest which was denied and a notice under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was issued to them.

A case is registered at Faraskhana police station under Sections 188, 261, 270 of Indian Penal Code, Section 51(b) of NAtional disaster management act, 2005, and Sections 37(1), 37(3), and 135 of Maharashtra Police Act against the two and others present at the protest.

