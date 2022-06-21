Casteist slur: Pune police arrest woman who claimed to be minister Dhananjay Munde’s wife

Pune City police on Tuesday arrested Karuna Sharma, 43, who has claimed to be the second wife of Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde, in connection with the case in which she was accused of hurling casteist slur against a 23-year-old woman, a resident of Yerawada, and also threatening her to take divorce from her husband.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police arrested her from Mumbai.

A first information report (FIR) in the case was registered at the Yerawada police station on Sunday based on the complaint by the 23-year-old woman against her 32-year-old husband, Ajay Vishnu Dede and Sharma, who is a resident of Santacruz in Mumbai.

According to the complainant, her husband wanted a divorce so that he could marry her. He was harassing her mentally and physically. He met Sharma in February 2011 and they have been in constant touch.

On June 3, the complainant went to Sharma’s Santacruz residence to trace her husband. This when Sharma hurled casteist abuse and even threatened to kill her, said the complainant.

The police have also arrested the husband of the woman, who is a resident of Osmanabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sequence of events for which the offence was registered, has taken place between November 2021 and May 30, this year.

The investigation is being carried out under the guidance of ACP Kishore Jadhav ( Yerawada division). A case under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered.