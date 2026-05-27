CBI widens NEET-UG paper leak probe, questions high-scoring students in Latur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has widened, extending beyond paper setters, coaching institutes, experts, and middlemen to include students who allegedly scored above 560 marks in mock tests. According to sources, officials examined a question paper and handwritten notes belonging to a student from Akola residing in a private hostel in Latur’s Sitaramnagar area. (Hindustan Times)

According to officials, the agency is examining whether certain high-scoring students had access to leaked material or adopted irregular preparation methods linked to the case.

On Monday, a CBI team conducted raids at private hostels in Latur and questioned several students. Sources said the agency also seized and scrutinised mock test papers, handwritten notes, and solved question sets belonging to students under review.

At around 3.30 pm on Monday, a probe team visited the office of Renukai Career Centre (RCC) Classes and inspected records. Later, officials raided a private hostel located behind the coaching institute premises, where several NEET batch students were staying.

According to sources, officials examined a question paper and handwritten notes belonging to a student from Akola residing in a private hostel in Latur’s Sitaramnagar area. The student, who allegedly scored above 560 marks in NEET mock tests, was questioned in detail about the questions he attempted and his preparation pattern.

Late in the evening, officials questioned a doctor in connection with the case, indicating that the probe is expanding into Latur’s medical coaching and academic ecosystem. Officials also raided the residence of a gynaecologist on Ausa Road.

For the past 10 days, CBI teams have been stationed in Latur, conducting raids at premises linked to individuals suspected to be connected with the alleged paper leak case.

Meanwhile, a ‘special batch’ run by RCC, headed by coaching institute director and key suspect Shivraj Motegaonkar, has come under the scanner. Officials have intensified scrutiny of the batch.

According to sources from Latur’s coaching institute industry, Motegaonkar allegedly charged hefty tuition fees for the ‘special batch’. Investigators are collecting details of students enrolled in the batch and securing study material, mock tests, guess papers, notes, and handwritten material shared with them.

During the questioning of several parents, investigators allegedly learned that some students and parents disposed of their study material by selling it to scrap dealers after the NEET examination held on May 3. This lead has prompted the agency to widen its probe further, bringing scrap dealers in Latur under scrutiny as well.

Meanwhile, a chemistry expert associated with the NTA panel is also under scrutiny for allegedly sharing questions with students at the instruction of a recently arrested headmistress.