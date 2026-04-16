CBSE Class 10 results: Pune records 96.66% pass rate

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 10 examination results for the academic year 2025–26, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.70%, marginally higher than last year’s 93.66%.

Ridhima Bhagwati from Akshara International School scored 98%. (HT PHOTO)

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While Thiruvananthapuram emerged as the top-performing region with 99.79%, in the western zone, Pune region recorded a pass percentage of 96.66%.

Several schools in Pune achieved 100% pass results.

All 80 students of Jnana Prabodhini Prashala cleared the exam with school average of 90.5% and 56 students scoring above 90% and 25 crossing 95%. The topper, Atharv Bhide, secured 98% marks.

The Orbis Schools (Keshavnagar and Mundhwa) reported a 100% pass rate, with top scores reaching up to 98.6%.

The Sanskriti Group of Schools (Undri, Wagholi, and Bhukum campuses) also recorded a 100% pass result, with around 500 students appearing for the examination.

The school topper, Abha Rajesh Bhokse, secured 98.4%, with scores in English (99), Sanskrit (99), Mathematics (97), Science (99), and Social Science (99). Other top performers included Rudra Rakesh Chandhari (98.4%), Abha Barve Kulkarni (98.2%), Anvay Salil Zende (98.2%), and Soham Manoj Joshi (98.2%).

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{{^usCountry}} Student Ameay Rathi, who developed artificial intelligence-based projects and presented at IIT Delhi and AI summit platforms, scored 97.9% in the examination. Another student Soham Joshi scored 96.2%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Student Ameay Rathi, who developed artificial intelligence-based projects and presented at IIT Delhi and AI summit platforms, scored 97.9% in the examination. Another student Soham Joshi scored 96.2%. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhokse said, “Our teachers are very supportive and make learning meaningful and interesting. The positive environment helps in overall development.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhokse said, “Our teachers are very supportive and make learning meaningful and interesting. The positive environment helps in overall development.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Over 75% students at Akshara International School scored above 90% with topper Ridhima Bhagwati securing 98% marks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over 75% students at Akshara International School scored above 90% with topper Ridhima Bhagwati securing 98% marks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} CBSE said that no merit list is announced to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, top 0.1% scorers will receive merit certificates via DigiLocker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CBSE said that no merit list is announced to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, top 0.1% scorers will receive merit certificates via DigiLocker. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Students can access their results through official websites including cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in, as well as through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students can access their results through official websites including cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in, as well as through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. {{/usCountry}}

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