CBSE Class 10 results: Pune records 96.66% pass rate
CBSE said that no merit list is announced to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, top 0.1% scorers will receive merit certificates via DigiLocker
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 10 examination results for the academic year 2025–26, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.70%, marginally higher than last year’s 93.66%.
While Thiruvananthapuram emerged as the top-performing region with 99.79%, in the western zone, Pune region recorded a pass percentage of 96.66%.
Several schools in Pune achieved 100% pass results.
All 80 students of Jnana Prabodhini Prashala cleared the exam with school average of 90.5% and 56 students scoring above 90% and 25 crossing 95%. The topper, Atharv Bhide, secured 98% marks.
The Orbis Schools (Keshavnagar and Mundhwa) reported a 100% pass rate, with top scores reaching up to 98.6%.
The Sanskriti Group of Schools (Undri, Wagholi, and Bhukum campuses) also recorded a 100% pass result, with around 500 students appearing for the examination.
The school topper, Abha Rajesh Bhokse, secured 98.4%, with scores in English (99), Sanskrit (99), Mathematics (97), Science (99), and Social Science (99). Other top performers included Rudra Rakesh Chandhari (98.4%), Abha Barve Kulkarni (98.2%), Anvay Salil Zende (98.2%), and Soham Manoj Joshi (98.2%).
Student Ameay Rathi, who developed artificial intelligence-based projects and presented at IIT Delhi and AI summit platforms, scored 97.9% in the examination. Another student Soham Joshi scored 96.2%.{{/usCountry}}
Student Ameay Rathi, who developed artificial intelligence-based projects and presented at IIT Delhi and AI summit platforms, scored 97.9% in the examination. Another student Soham Joshi scored 96.2%.{{/usCountry}}
Bhokse said, “Our teachers are very supportive and make learning meaningful and interesting. The positive environment helps in overall development.”{{/usCountry}}
Bhokse said, “Our teachers are very supportive and make learning meaningful and interesting. The positive environment helps in overall development.”{{/usCountry}}
Over 75% students at Akshara International School scored above 90% with topper Ridhima Bhagwati securing 98% marks.{{/usCountry}}
Over 75% students at Akshara International School scored above 90% with topper Ridhima Bhagwati securing 98% marks.{{/usCountry}}
CBSE said that no merit list is announced to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, top 0.1% scorers will receive merit certificates via DigiLocker.{{/usCountry}}
CBSE said that no merit list is announced to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, top 0.1% scorers will receive merit certificates via DigiLocker.{{/usCountry}}
Students can access their results through official websites including cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in, as well as through DigiLocker and the UMANG app.{{/usCountry}}
Students can access their results through official websites including cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in, as well as through DigiLocker and the UMANG app.{{/usCountry}}