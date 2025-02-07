Central govt issues guidelines for GBS management in Maharashtra

The high-level multidisciplinary team deputed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has submitted Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) guidelines to the state government, said public health officials on Thursday. Dr Nina Borade, health chief of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, most of the treatment protocols are already being followed by us while treating the suspected and confirmed GBS patients. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The team including seven experts drawn from the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, NIMHANS Bengaluru, Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare and the National Institute for Virology (NIV), Pune visited the GBS-affected area last week. The team took stock of the on-ground situation, visited hospitals, met health officials and has now recommended necessary public health interventions, they said.

Pune district since January 2025, has reported a GBS outbreak with over 170 cases of GBS (132 confirmed) and 5 suspected deaths in the state.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services and head of rapid response team (RRT) to manage the GBS situation, said, “The guidelines are comprehensive and focus more on patient management. The same will be issued to all local bodies like Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune Rural and other local bodies across the state.”

To confirm GBS cases, hospitals now have to send blood (5 ml), stool (2 grams), urine (5 ml), cerebrospinal fluid (if possible, 2 ml), throat swab (if the patient has respiratory symptoms) and water samples (2 litres in sterile bottles).

As per the guidelines, treating doctors and field staff should look for early warning signs (red flags) for GBS, which include active fever at onset, early and persistent bladder involvement, sensory level indicating spinal cord involvement, elevated white blood cell count in cerebrospinal fluid, noticeable and persistent asymmetry of weakness, hyperreflexia or clonus, and respiratory involvement with mild limb weakness at onset.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, most of the treatment protocols are already being followed by us while treating the suspected and confirmed GBS patients.

“These guidelines will be shared with our treating doctors and if required with private practitioners for including in their line of treatment. This would help with better patient management and care. Also, prevention measures and IEC activities are done on a large scale in the affected areas to prevent new cases,” she said.

As per officials the guidelines also stated to have a rehabilitation plan for the patients post discharged. That should include physiotherapy to rebuild muscle strength and psychological support to help patients cope with anxiety or depression caused by their prolonged recovery.