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Central Maharashtra likely to see more heatwave days in May

The IMD forecasts more heatwave days in central Maharashtra this May, with warmer nights and above-normal rainfall expected across the state.

Published on: May 03, 2026 06:00 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected an increase in heatwave days across central Maharashtra in May as the state is expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the month. The forecast, part of the IMD’s long-range outlook, indicates a complex weather pattern marked by relatively moderate daytime temperatures but unusually warm nights.

Minimum temperatures across most parts of the state—excluding some areas of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha—are forecast to remain above normal. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the monthly outlook released on May 1 during a virtual press briefing, central Maharashtra is likely to experience three to four more heatwave days than usual.

The maximum (daytime) temperatures across most districts in Maharashtra are expected to remain normal to below normal. Regions such as Vidarbha and Marathwada may report below-average daytime temperatures. In contrast, the Konkan belt is likely to witness above-normal daytime temperatures.

The more notable trend this May is expected to be the persistence of warmer nights. Minimum temperatures across most parts of the state—excluding some areas of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha—are forecast to remain above normal.

The IMD’s rainfall outlook adds to the evolving weather scenario. Except for the Konkan region and isolated pockets of Marathwada, most parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive above-normal rainfall during May. This combination of intermittent rainfall and rising night temperatures may contribute to humid conditions across several districts.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Central Maharashtra likely to see more heatwave days in May
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