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Centre approves 1,290 crore for Pune’s water supply and flood control projects

Of the total sanctioned amount, ₹890 crore has been approved for a water supply project for 12 villages, while ₹400 crore has been cleared for flood control measures in Pune city

Published on: May 12, 2026 05:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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In a major boost for Pune, the Centre has approved 1,290 crore for two civic infrastructure projects aimed at improving drinking water supply and flood management in the city, said officials.

The funding clearance is a major boost for the city’s long-term development plans, officials said. (HT)

Of the total sanctioned amount, 890 crore has been approved for a water supply project for 12 villages, while 400 crore has been cleared for flood control measures in Pune city, as per a statement released on Monday.

The approval was granted on May 11 during the first apex committee meeting chaired by the secretary of the union ministry of housing and urban affairs. According to the civic administration, this marks a significant step in strengthening Pune’s urban infrastructure. Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram presented the projects before the apex committee, while additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur was also credited for continuous support in securing the approvals. The funding clearance is a major boost for the city’s long-term development plans, officials said.

The Centre has also approved 400 crore for flood mitigation measures across Pune city. Under this project, stormwater drainage and flood control works will be carried out at 335 flooding-prone locations. Civic officials said that the measures are expected to improve public safety, protect property, and strengthen public health infrastructure during the monsoon. Furthermore, smart water management systems including SCADA-based monitoring and AMR/NRW control mechanisms will help reduce water leakage and improve operational efficiency, helping Pune build sustainable, modern water infrastructure over the long term, officials said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Centre approves 1,290 crore for Pune’s water supply and flood control projects
Home / Cities / Pune / Centre approves 1,290 crore for Pune’s water supply and flood control projects
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