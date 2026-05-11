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Centre approves water supply, flood mitigation works costing 1290 cr for Pune

Centre approves water supply, flood mitigation works costing ₹1290 cr for Pune

Published on: May 11, 2026 10:30 pm IST
PTI |
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Pune, The Centre on Monday approved water supply and flood mitigation projects costing 1,290 crore for Pune under the Urban Challenge Fund , a civic official said on Monday.

Centre approves water supply, flood mitigation works costing 1290 cr for Pune

The approval was granted at the first apex committee meeting chaired by the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs during the day, a Pune Municipal Corporation release informed.

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram made a presentation on the projects during the meeting, it added.

A sum of 890 crore has been sanctioned for a water supply project covering 12 newly merged villages, including Khadakwasla, Nanded, Nandoshi, Kirkatwadi, Dhayari and Narhe, which witnessed Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases, it said.

A total of 400 crore has been approved for flood control measures in Pune city, the release said. It will involve storm water drainage measures at 335 flood-prone locations across Pune city.

Around 85 per cent work under the equal water supply scheme in the old city limits has already been completed and the entire project is expected to be operational by August 2026, it said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Centre approves water supply, flood mitigation works costing 1290 cr for Pune
Home / Cities / Pune / Centre approves water supply, flood mitigation works costing 1290 cr for Pune
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