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Century-old staff quarters at RMH in dilapidated condition

The RMH campus has 325 residential units, including staff quarters, independent houses and old bungalows, most more than 100 years old

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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With the monsoon not far away, safety arrangements have intensified at the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) in Yerawada, where more than 300 staff quarters are in poor condition, raising fears of accidents or structural collapse, officials said on Sunday.

Of these, 162 are occupied by staff and their families, 72 are sealed or vacant, and 91 have been declared dilapidated and unsafe. (HT)

Hospital authorities said they had written to the Public Works Department (PWD) in August last year seeking an urgent structural audit of century-old residential buildings on the campus, but no action was taken.

The RMH campus has 325 residential units, including staff quarters, independent houses and old bungalows, most more than 100 years old. Of these, 162 are occupied by staff and their families, 72 are sealed or vacant, and 91 have been declared dilapidated and unsafe.

Commenting on the development, Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent of RMH, said, “With the monsoon approaching, there is fear of untoward incidents if timely action is not taken. The lack of structural inspection and urgent repairs is a major concern.”

Following the hospital’s complaints, the PWD said the issue had been discussed at the official level.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Century-old staff quarters at RMH in dilapidated condition
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