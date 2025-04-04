Chandrakant Patil miffed with PMC for not shifting garbage processing plant from Sus Road to Nande Chande

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday expressed anger over the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) not shifting a garbage processing plant from Sus Road to Nande Chande despite demand from citizens and his instructions to do so more than a year ago. A miffed Patil immediately called the municipal commissioner and warned the latter not to force him to stage a protest against the garbage processing plant at Sus Road. “I want to shut this project immediately and today itself. If the administration did not act, do not force to me sit in front of the project and take action,” Patil told the municipal commissioner over the phone. The garbage processing plant at Sus Road was opened by the PMC in 2016, and is being run on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis by Nobel Company. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Earlier on Thursday, Patil called a meeting with PMC solid waste management department officials at his residence during which he found that the administration had not shifted the garbage processing plant from Sus Road to Nande Chande despite demand from citizens and his instructions to do so more than a year ago. Patil told Sandeep Kadam, head of the PMC solid waste management department, “We had taken the decision to shift this project to Nande Chande in January 2024. The decision was taken a year before. If the administration is avoiding the work despite instructions from the minister, it is not good.”

The garbage processing plant at Sus Road was opened by the PMC in 2016, and is being run on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis by Nobel Company. The plant receives hotel waste from all over the city and processes it into a slurry. With the plant located close to housing societies such as Green Hills, DSK Vidyanagari and Samruddhi Villa among others, and gases and a strong odour of rotting waste emanating from it as well as from open garbage-carrying trucks, it has been a living hell for area residents who have been demanding for the past many months that the plant be shifted from Sus Road which falls under the Kothrud assembly constituency represented by Patil.

Despite several attempts to get in touch, PMC officials refrained from comment. A civic official on condition of anonymity said that the PMC faced some hurdles in shifting the garbage processing plant from Sus Road to Nande Chande.