Child rape-murder: Accused’s custody extended till May 12

Pune: A Pune court on Thursday extended till May 12 the police custody of the 65-year-old accused arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a three-and-half-year-old girl in Bhor tehsil in the district.

Pune court on Thursday extended till May 12 the police custody of 65-year-old accused arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a three-and-half-year-old girl in Bhor tehsil in the district. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The incident, which took place on May 1 in Nasrapur village, had triggered public outrage, with residents of the area blocking arterial roads and a highway seeking death penalty for the accused, a labourer with a criminal background.

Considering public outrage and security concerns, the accused was produced before Special Judge MG Chavan through video conferencing.

During the hearing, investigating officer Vijaymala Pawar and special public prosecutor Arundhati Brahme sought police custody of the accused for further probe.

The prosecution told the court that the accused’s potency test and chemical analysis examination had been conducted, and further investigation was required to ascertain whether he had committed similar offences in the past or had previously abused the victim.

Police informed the court that CCTV footage showed the accused carrying a bundle on his shoulder after the incident, and efforts were underway to trace the object and determine its contents.

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{{^usCountry}} The footage also showed the accused carrying a packet of snacks while accompanying the girl towards a cowshed, and investigators were trying to identify the shop from where it was purchased, police told court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The footage also showed the accused carrying a packet of snacks while accompanying the girl towards a cowshed, and investigators were trying to identify the shop from where it was purchased, police told court. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The prosecution also submitted that investigators were probing the injuries found on the victim’s body and were yet to recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prosecution also submitted that investigators were probing the injuries found on the victim’s body and were yet to recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Statements of witnesses who reportedly saw the accused taking the girl with him were also being recorded, while police were examining whether any other person had assisted him in committing the offence, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Statements of witnesses who reportedly saw the accused taking the girl with him were also being recorded, while police were examining whether any other person had assisted him in committing the offence, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (With agency inputs) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (With agency inputs) {{/usCountry}}

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