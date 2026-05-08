...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Child rape-murder: Accused’s custody extended till May 12

Pune court on Thursday extended till May 12 the police custody of 65-year-old accused arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a three-and-half-year-old girl in Bhor tehsil in the district

Published on: May 08, 2026 04:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Pune: A Pune court on Thursday extended till May 12 the police custody of the 65-year-old accused arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a three-and-half-year-old girl in Bhor tehsil in the district.

Pune court on Thursday extended till May 12 the police custody of 65-year-old accused arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a three-and-half-year-old girl in Bhor tehsil in the district. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident, which took place on May 1 in Nasrapur village, had triggered public outrage, with residents of the area blocking arterial roads and a highway seeking death penalty for the accused, a labourer with a criminal background.

Considering public outrage and security concerns, the accused was produced before Special Judge MG Chavan through video conferencing.

During the hearing, investigating officer Vijaymala Pawar and special public prosecutor Arundhati Brahme sought police custody of the accused for further probe.

The prosecution told the court that the accused’s potency test and chemical analysis examination had been conducted, and further investigation was required to ascertain whether he had committed similar offences in the past or had previously abused the victim.

Police informed the court that CCTV footage showed the accused carrying a bundle on his shoulder after the incident, and efforts were underway to trace the object and determine its contents.

 
pune court murder sexual assault
Home / Cities / Pune / Child rape-murder: Accused’s custody extended till May 12
Home / Cities / Pune / Child rape-murder: Accused’s custody extended till May 12
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.