Chinchwad records 48.5mm rainfall, Pashan experiences hail

Chinchwad recorded 48.5mm rainfall as parts of the city reported light rains and hailstorms on Monday in just one hour.

Commuters were caught off-guard as rains lashed Chinchwad area on Monday (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The rainfall reported at Chinchwad area is unusual. However, it is normal when cumulonimbus (CB) clouds, also known as thundercloud, forms. On Monday, the CB clouds passed through the Chinchwad area bringing in moderate-category rainfall,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, India Meteorological Department, (IMD), Pune

While Kothrud, Warje, Sinhgad Road, Katraj, Swargate, Hadapsar, Baner, Shivajinagar, and Yerawada areas reported light rains, Aundh, Bhugaon, Navi Sangavi, and Moshi experienced rain and hail.

Shilpa Apte, meteorologist, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune said, “The moisture brought by the westerlies from the Arabian Sea has resulted in rainfall over the state. On Monday, the CB cloud formed over the city in the afternoon and caused rainfall. The weather condition is expected to continue for the next 24 hours, followed by reduction in rainfall activity.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official said that the weather conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 24 hours. The probable delay in the onset of monsoon is most likely to be around 7-8 days.

The IMD recorded a significant increase in temperature. The maximum temperature was recorded as 39.1 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar area, which was above the normal level by 3.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded as 23.3 degrees Celsius.

In the district, the highest maximum temperature was recorded as 42.3 degrees Celsius in Dhamdhere area and the lowest temperature was recorded as 37.3 degrees Celsius in the Nimgiri area in Mulshi Tehsil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON