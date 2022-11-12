Christmas, NY holidays to witness tourism boom, surge in international travel bookings

The tourism activity has picked up and is expected to reach its peak this festive season as travellers are waiting to throng new destinations once again.

Countries like Vietnam, Turkey have come up as new destinations for travelling as many prefer to spend Christmas holidays in these places instead of otherwise favourite destinations in Europe post Covid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand are common vacation destinations, however, this time there is a surge in bookings for Australia, Turkey and Vietnam. Domestic destinations like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Konkan have also received many bookings. I feel the next two years will be a boon for the travelling industry as everyone wants to travel,” said Akhilesh Joshi from Girikand Travels.

Nilesh Bhansali travel agent and association of Pune TAAP said, “Only high expenses and non-availability is the major concern for most of the people who want to travel during the Christmas vacation. Both the International and national destinations are in demand. People are not only booking online but also consulting agents for their trips.”

Airlines and trains are seeing a good response in online and offline bookings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashwin Kardekar, director, My Travelogue Holidays pvt ltd said, “The response this year is better than what it was in the last two years. In October, we were sold out for bookings for December. Group trips have gained momentum. Bookings for Europe, Bali and Vietnam have increased and those who are unable to book a trip to Europe, are opting to visit Kazakhstan.”

Pune resident Madhvi Mirdhe who is going to Germany said, “A trip without any restrictions is making everyone happy. While the costs have risen, my family is excited for the trip.”

Sharmila Shinde who is travelling to Kashmir with her family said, “My family has not travelled anywhere in the last two years so we made all the booking in the first week of October.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kerala tourism department officials said, “Kochi city is turning out to be one of the top destinations for Pune tourists visiting Kerala. Followed by ‘Munnar Hill Station’ which is considered as South Kashmir. Thekkady which is famous for Periyar National Park and Alappuzha, which is famous for houseboats are most visited places.”

“Kerala recorded a staggering 196 per cent spike in domestic tourist arrivals during the first three quarters of the current year as compared to the corresponding period a year earlier,” added an official from Kerala tourism department.