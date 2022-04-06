CID probe into lawyer Deepti Kale’s fatal fall from Sassoon hospital

PUNE The Criminal Investigation Department (CID )has started an inquiry into the death of lawyer Deepti Kale who had a fatal fall from the eighth floor of the Sassoon General Hospital building on April 27 last year while she was admitted for treatment.

Kale, a resident Bavdhan, and her close aide, Nilesh Shelar, were arrested by the Vishrambaug police station for allegedly abetting the suicide of jeweller Milind alias Balwant Marathe. Another case of extortion had been registered against her. She was arrested under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to Pune police, Kale was taken to Sassoon Hospital for treatment as she complained of uneasiness . On April 27, 2021. She allegedly fell to death while trying to escape. Since Kale was in police custody at the time of her death, the case was transferred to the State CID.

A team visited the hospital for investigation on Monday. Kale used to practice in Bombay High Court and her social media account revealed that she had a passion for social work. She had photographs with prominent politicians and even accused a top politicians for sexual assault, said officials.

The city police claimed that Kale had attempted to escape from the hospital by moving into the washroom of the ward on the eighth floor. When she did not come outside for twenty minutes, the guard went inside and found her missing. She had attempted to escape by removing the window louvers and attempting to climb down the building by holding a drainage pipe. She lost balance, fell and died; the police claimed.

Superintendent of police (CID) Shrikant Dhivare said, “We are probing how the woman died after falling from the hospital building. We are conducting an inquiry into her death.”