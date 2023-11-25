Citizens demand underpass near Tata Motors near Nigdi

Jagruk Nagrik Mahasangh (JNM), a citizens’ forum from Pimpri-Chinchwad has written to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) demanding to construct an underpass in front of Tata Motors on Nigdi Bhosari road. Citizens allege the spot has become an accident-prone zone leading to frequent mishaps.

In the absence of traffic signals and speed breakers, the traffic on this road moves at high speed leading to accidents. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The JNM submitted the letter to PCMC on Friday, stating heavy vehicles move on the Nigdi-Bhosari road that connects the industrial area to the twin cities. All these heavy vehicles and regular city traffic ply at high speed. Thousands of employees of the Tata company and area residents cross the road daily. However, speeding traffic poses a high risk of accidents to citizens in the area. To prevent this, an underpass should be constructed for pedestrians, JNM said.

Nitin Yadav, president of the forum, said, “Several accidents have been reported in the past at the same spot due to frequent movement of heavy vehicles. Pedestrians are at risk of accidents all the time. A couple of fatal accidents were reported in the past at the same location, and this issue has to be solved as a priority,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandhya Pandey, another area resident, said, the location is near the highway which connects PCMC areas to Pune city. Many office goers have to cross the road to reach the highway to take public transport.

“In the absence of traffic signals and speed breakers, the traffic on this road moves at high speed leading to accidents,” she said.

Makrand Nikam, city engineer, PCMC, said, the vehicular traffic volume on this road and mentioned location need to be studied. Based on the findings of the study the decision will be taken.

“We will check if any alternate arrangements can be made so that the pedestrians can safely cross the road. If required an overbridge can be made and an underpass will be the last option to be considered,” he explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bappu Bangar, (DCP Traffic dept), Pimpri Chinchwad, said it is good if the citizens are demanding an underpass to prevent accidents.

“If the PCMC asks us to submit our suggestions and report we will do it. Underpasses help prevent accidents and provide a safe alternative for pedestrians to cross busy roads and junctions. We aim to prevent accidents and traffic congestion in the twin City,” he said.