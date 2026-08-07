Citizens lose 98 lakh in four online frauds in a single day

Pune: Cyber fraudsters allegedly cheated four residents of nearly ₹98.37 lakh in separate incidents reported across the city on Wednesday. The cases, registered at Faraskhana, Bibvewadi, Kalepadal and Chandan Nagar police stations, involve online investment scams, misuse of bank accounts for cybercrime and a fake work-from-home scheme.

Cyber fraudsters allegedly cheated four residents of nearly ₹98.37 lakh in separate incidents reported across the city on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police have booked the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

A fraud was reported at Kalepadal police station, where a 43-year-old resident of Ganga Village Society in Handewadi allegedly lost ₹47.35 lakh. According to the complaint, fraudsters contacted the victim through an online investment platform and lured him with promises of unusually high returns. After gaining his confidence, they allegedly persuaded him to transfer money into multiple bank accounts through several transactions. When he later attempted to withdraw the promised returns, the accused became unreachable.

In another case, Bibvewadi police registered an FIR after a 32-year-old resident of Sinhagad Road alleged that he was cheated of ₹27 lakh in an investment scam. Police have booked two accused under relevant provisions of the BNS.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Faraskhana police registered a case involving an online financial fraud of ₹20.94 lakh. According to the complaint, unidentified persons allegedly used bank accounts to receive and route money generated through cyber fraud. Investigators suspect the account holders knowingly allowed their accounts to be used to launder the proceeds of online financial crimes. Police have invoked provisions of the BNS and the Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Faraskhana police registered a case involving an online financial fraud of ₹20.94 lakh. According to the complaint, unidentified persons allegedly used bank accounts to receive and route money generated through cyber fraud. Investigators suspect the account holders knowingly allowed their accounts to be used to launder the proceeds of online financial crimes. Police have invoked provisions of the BNS and the Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In the fourth case, Chandan Nagar police registered an offence after a 33-year-old woman was allegedly cheated of ₹3.08 lakh in a fake work-from-home scheme. Police said she was added to online messaging groups and offered commissions for completing internet-based tasks. She was subsequently asked to deposit money into multiple bank accounts on the assurance that the amount, along with profits, would be refunded. After transferring ₹3.08 lakh, she neither received the promised returns nor recovered her money.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}