Citizens protest against horse riding academy in Chikhali

The residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad have strongly opposed the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) move to rent out an open land used by youngsters as an outdoor sports venue in Jadhavwadi area in Chikhali for an equestrian academy. The decision has sparked a controversy as area residents claim this will take away the only available ground to play sports in the area.

Locals argue that they have not been informed or officially assured by the administration about the alternate space for the sports facility. (HT PHOTO)

Area residents claim the civic body did not take the residents in confidence while deciding to rent out the space and are threatening to protest if the authorities do not scrap the decision.

The PCMC has taken the decision to make the horse-riding facility available for everyone in the twin cities while ensuring that arrangements will be made to provide another ground for the citizens in the area. However, the locals argue that they have not been informed or officially assured by the administration about the alternate space for the sports facility.

Vilas Ghule, a resident of the Aishwaryam Hamara society in Chikali, said, “We have purchased the house in the society just because of the open ground available in the vicinity to play sports. The population in this area has increased and where will all residents and youngsters go to play if the academy starts.”

Another area resident, Nilesh Khandge, of Sudisha Housing Society, said, “The PCMC should look for other locations and grounds to start the facility. All our children and all youngsters use the same ground to play sports. Where will they all go to play sports if the academy is started on this ground.”

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman, Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (CMPCHSF) said, that for over a decade, youngsters and citizens from this area have used the open space to play cricket and other sports.

“Cricket and other sports are more popular in comparison to Horse riding. The decision will benefit only a few people and lead to inconvenience for thousands of others. The sports ground is available free of cost for all area residents and citizens have to pay if the horse-riding facility is started,” Sangale said.

Shekhar Singh, commissioner of PCMC, said to avoid inconvenience to the citizens the civic body is considering another open ground located nearby to make it available as an alternate ground for the residents of this area.

“The open space has been identified is just 800 to 900 meters away from this ground and that can be provided to the residents for an outdoor sports facility. The aim behind giving this place to start the horse-riding facility is to ensure that the citizens from Pimpri-Chinchwad also get access to this sport.”

