Citizens salute police action of parading goons in public

Pune: Citizens have welcomed the step by Pune police to parade arrested criminals in public. They said that the law enforcement agency’s exercise is a strong deterrent against criminal activities besides increasing public trust and confidence in the police.

Citizens have welcomed the step by Pune police to parade arrested criminals in public (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sight of arrested individuals walking with hands tied and escorted by police personnel through crowded public areas serves as a potent visual reminder of the consequences of criminal behaviour.

A gang vandalised roadside shops, hotels near Sinhgad College, and attacked and terrorised people with koytas on December 28 last year. The police arrested prime accused Karan Dalavi from Beed on January 1 2023, before parading him in public in the city the next day.

On July 7, acting on a tip-off that a gang was planning to rob a petrol pump in Deccan Gymkhana locality, the Deccan police laid a trap and arrested 9 persons from riverbed near Deccan Gymkhana and seized koyta and other weapons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During investigation, the police found that one of the arrested accused used to threaten students on Garware College campus.

The police paraded the accused on the college campus on July 8.

The accused arrested for vandalising a garment shop in Kharadi area after its owner refused to give them clothes for free on July 5 was paraded in the locality on the same day.

Residents said that such bold approach by the police gives them a sense of security. The visual spectacle of these dreaded individuals in a state of vulnerability has evoked a feeling of justice served among the residents, fostering a sense of unity and trust in the police force.

Mahesh Joshi in his tweet said, “This is simply superb, Pune city police we need more such scenes.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another resident Amit Tiwari tweeted, “This is so soul satisfying... There are 1000s of such petty criminals on the street but to deal with them only one police action is enough. Happy with @PuneCityPolice choreography that makes the goons dance to their tune. Proud of the men in Khaki.”