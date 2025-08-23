City constable suspended for alleged links with drug peddlers

Pune: A constable from Swargate Police Station has been suspended for links with drug peddlers, officials said on Friday. The accused constable has been identified as Navnath Kantaram Shinde, who was earlier posted at Sahakarnagar Police Station. (Shutterstock)

According to a senior police officer, Pune Police had launched a crackdown on illegal activities in areas under the jurisdiction of Sahakarnagar Police Station on August 20, during which 5 kg of marijuana was seized and four people booked.

During their interrogation, evidence emerged that constable Shinde was in direct contact with them, as his mobile number was stored in one of the accused’s phones under the initials “NB”.

Further probe revealed that NB stood for “Navnath Bhai” and that the constable was allegedly helping the drug network in carrying out their illegal business and protecting their operations in Sahakarnagar.

Based on these findings, on August 20, a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Shinde and departmental suspension for misconduct and unlawful association initiated.

Sources said a departmental inquiry is underway and strict action would be taken against any police personnel found colluding with criminals.

In another operation in Zone 4, on August 21, DCP Somay Munde and his team seized 4kg ganja worth ₹88,660 and booked four individuals.