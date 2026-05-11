City to get 100-bed critical care hospital next month

vicky.pathare@hindustantimes.com

The ground-plus-two-storey facility has been designed to handle serious medical emergencies, critical illnesses and outbreak situations. (HT)

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Pune district is set to get Maharashtra’s first dedicated 100-bed critical care hospital next month, boosting the public health system’s emergency response and advanced treatment capacity, officials said.

The Critical Care Hospital (CCH) is coming up on the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) campus, with funding from the Union Health Ministry.

The ground-plus-two-storey facility has been designed to handle serious medical emergencies, critical illnesses and outbreak situations.

Commenting on the development, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon, said, “The construction work is in the final stage. We have set a target to inaugurate the hospital next month. This will significantly strengthen critical care services in Pune district and improve emergency preparedness.”

Officials said the hospital is being developed under the Centre’s PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

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{{^usCountry}} The hospital will have 20 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, including four for paediatric patients, and 20 high dependency unit (HDU) beds, four of which are for children. It will also include a 30-bed isolation ward and 12 isolation rooms for infectious disease management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hospital will have 20 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, including four for paediatric patients, and 20 high dependency unit (HDU) beds, four of which are for children. It will also include a 30-bed isolation ward and 12 isolation rooms for infectious disease management. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The hospital will also house two operation theatres, two labour-delivery-recovery (LDR) units, and a point-of-care laboratory for rapid diagnostics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hospital will also house two operation theatres, two labour-delivery-recovery (LDR) units, and a point-of-care laboratory for rapid diagnostics. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, said the project marks a major shift in public-sector emergency care planning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, said the project marks a major shift in public-sector emergency care planning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Covid taught us that district-level healthcare infrastructure needs to be prepared for sudden surges in critical patients. This facility has been designed with that objective. It will support both routine critical care and emergency outbreak management,” Pawar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Covid taught us that district-level healthcare infrastructure needs to be prepared for sudden surges in critical patients. This facility has been designed with that objective. It will support both routine critical care and emergency outbreak management,” Pawar said. {{/usCountry}}

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The staffing plan has been prepared in line with Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), with specialist doctors deployed round the clock in ICUs, emergency services, operation theatres and labour rooms.

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