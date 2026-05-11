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City to get 100-bed critical care hospital next month

The Critical Care Hospital (CCH) is coming up on the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) campus, with funding from the Union Health Ministry

Published on: May 11, 2026 04:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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vicky.pathare@hindustantimes.com

The ground-plus-two-storey facility has been designed to handle serious medical emergencies, critical illnesses and outbreak situations. (HT)

Pune district is set to get Maharashtra’s first dedicated 100-bed critical care hospital next month, boosting the public health system’s emergency response and advanced treatment capacity, officials said.

The Critical Care Hospital (CCH) is coming up on the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) campus, with funding from the Union Health Ministry.

The ground-plus-two-storey facility has been designed to handle serious medical emergencies, critical illnesses and outbreak situations.

Commenting on the development, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon, said, “The construction work is in the final stage. We have set a target to inaugurate the hospital next month. This will significantly strengthen critical care services in Pune district and improve emergency preparedness.”

Officials said the hospital is being developed under the Centre’s PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

The staffing plan has been prepared in line with Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), with specialist doctors deployed round the clock in ICUs, emergency services, operation theatres and labour rooms.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / City to get 100-bed critical care hospital next month
Home / Cities / Pune / City to get 100-bed critical care hospital next month
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