Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

City-based Upswing Cognitive Hospitality Solutions, a predictive data solutions startup for the hospitality and travel industry, has been selected for the Cohort 7 of the Singapore Tourism Accelerator programme. This will help the startup set their foot in the Singapore Hospitality market. Founded by Harshvardhan Amle and Harsh Mathur in 2019, Upswing Cognitive Hospitality Solutions is providing predictive data solutions for hospitality chains in Middle East and the Europe to automate their operations and increase revenue. Amle said, “The Singapore Tourism Accelerator is a highly-selective, equity-free programme for the world’s most promising technology startups or scaleups that can power the travel and tourism industry. We have also been selected in Goa Tourism Accelerator this year, where they are helping us pilot with hotels in Goa.”

The Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore. Pune-based Upswing Cognitive Hospitality Solutions, a predictive data solutions startup for the hospitality and travel industry, has been selected for the Cohort 7 of the Singapore Tourism Accelerator programme ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Horiba Group announced the launch of Advanced Techno SAS post-acquisition of French company Tethys to provide total solutions for water and wastewater monitoring systems in India. The launch event in Pune was followed by panel session on ‘Jal Samvad: Sustainable Water Quality Monitoring and Management System’ by industry experts. Rajeev Gautam, president, Horiba India, said, “India with its large population is a major consumer of water. According to UNICEF, India is under the economic burden of approximately USD 600 million a year due to waterborne diseases. The accurate monitoring of rivers and waterbodies is thus getting necessary to be implemented. Horiba plays a crucial role here by providing world-class Japanese technology and now with Tethys acquisition will further strengthen its product range for water solutions.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Axtria Inc., announced opening of its two new offices in Pune situated at the IT hubs of EON IT Park, Kharadi, and Nalanda SEZ IT Park, Hinjewadi. Jaswinder Chadha, Axtria co-founder and CEO said, “The two new offices in Pune can seat about 1,000 people. With these two new offices, Axtria will now have eight global innovation, R&D, and capability centers in India across the National Capital Region (three offices in Gurugram and two in Noida) and one in Bengaluru. A new office is soon expected to come up in Hyderabad, India.”

Digital marketplace for biomass and biofuels, ‘BiofuelCircle’ has signed an MoU with Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) for innovating alternatives to Agri residue-based bio-energy. The objective is to develop projects that provide industries with access to non-agricultural sources of biofuels as alternatives. This initiative will augment the current sources of biofuels and help boost the rural economy, rejuvenate degraded land and be an important step towards energy independence of the country. Tushar Lowalekar, founding member and CBO, BiofuelCircle said, “The two organisations will work towards setting up projects with several large industrial houses of India. Companies currently procuring biofuels on the BiofuelCircle platform will benefit from such projects as this will add new sources to the regular supply of agri residue-based biofuels.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, announced its plan to enhance travel and trade opportunities in Maharashtra during a domestic conclave organised in Pune. BN Patil, director, Directorate of Tourism, said, “Recognising the region’s tremendous potential, Maharashtra Tourism aims to leverage its unique cultural, historical, and natural assets to attract domestic and international visitors while promoting business and trade collaborations within the state. The board will engage with industry leaders and other stakeholders to foster trade opportunities.”