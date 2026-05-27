Civic chief orders suspension of staff skipping census duty

PuPune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the slow pace of census work in the city and directed zonal officers to initiate police action and suspend employees who failed to report for duty.

A large number of employees deputed for census work are from other government and semi-government departments. (FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reviewing the progress of the exercise, the civic chief found that census work had begun in only around 60% of ward offices, with staff conducting door-to-door visits. In several other ward offices, however, many employees assigned to the exercise had not joined duty.

The commissioner instructed officials to immediately contact absent employees and direct them to report for work without delay.

“If employees continue to avoid duty, police cases should be registered against them under the Census Act,” he said.

A large number of employees deputed for census work are from other government and semi-government departments. The commissioner directed that their respective department heads be informed and asked to ensure the employees report for duty immediately, failing which suspension action should be initiated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ram also pulled up zonal officers where census work had not yet started and directed them to speed up the exercise by deploying additional manpower and submitting regular progress reports to the commissioner’s office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram also pulled up zonal officers where census work had not yet started and directed them to speed up the exercise by deploying additional manpower and submitting regular progress reports to the commissioner’s office. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Following the meeting, officials began contacting employees who had not yet reported for census duty.