Civil engineer arrested for posing as policeman, demanding nude video from minor girl

Published on Mar 04, 2022 11:57 PM IST
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police on Friday arrested a civil engineering graduate for sexually harassing a minor girl in Dehu road area of Pune by posing as a police officer.

The arrested man has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Shivaji Jadhav, 22, a resident of Bhondale area of Malshiras taluka of Solapur district. He was booked with two minor boys who put him in touch with the victim - all three are 13 years of age.

“We have arrested him. He is not a policeman. He is an engineer who has completed civil engineering. We are finding out more details about him. We have (around 6pm on Friday) taken him into custody,” said senior police inspector Varsharani Patil of Dehu road police station who is investigating the case.

Jadhav was harassing the girl based on a video he had obtained from the two minor boys. One of the minor boys had threatened to kidnap the survivor’s sister and made her send a nude video of herself to the second minor accused boy. The two had then told Jadhav about the existence of the video after which he pretended to be a policeman and made lewd remarks and demands from the girl based on that knowledge, according to the police.

A case under Sections 354(a), 354(d), 506, 170, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(e) of Information Technology Act and Sections 11 and 12 of Protection of children from sexual offence act, 2012 was registered at Dehu road police station.

