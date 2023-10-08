Cleric, two others booked in Pune for cheating hotelier of 1cr

The cantonment police have lodged a first information report ( FIR) against three persons including a cleric who allegedly cheated a businessman to the tune of ₹1.06 crore, officials said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

It is the third FIR lodged on Friday in the cheating case where the trio are alleged to have cheated many investors of crores of rupees.

According to the complainant lodged by hotel Diamond Queen owner Mukhtar Hussain Mohammmad ,44, a resident of Sopan Baug in Ghorpadi, his childhood friend and suspect identified as Abdul Hussain Naimbadi alias Nadir, a resident of 929 Synagogue Street who runs bakery and is also realtor by profession along with his partners Shoaib Mainuddin Attar, a resident of Dapodi and Imran Latif Khan, a resident of Ashoka Mews Society in Kondhwa cheated him of ₹1,06,50,000 between September 6, 2021 and November 2, 2022.

According to the FIR, Naimabadi took ₹97 lakh from Mukhtar for buying a plot of land in Kondhwa. Mukhtar transferred the amount by RTGS on September 17, 2021 and returned ₹25 lakh by RTGS on March 15, 2022 and ₹10 lakh on July 16, 2022.

However, he did not return the remaining amount henceforth. Later, he made him transfer ₹44.50 lakh on November 2, 2022 to the account of Royal Builcop owned by Imran Latif Khan and promised to return the money after earning ₹10 crores within eight days out of their real estate project in Mohammadwadi.

After the money was transferred, Naimabadi went incommunicado and upon detailed inquiries the complainant learnt that he had been cheated by the trio.

When Mukhtar further confronted the accused over his money, they threatened him with dire consequences and told that he would be killed as they had connections with the underworld.

Earlier, Shaikh Abdul Basit Abdul Latif, 45, had lodged an FIR against Nadir Abdul Hussain Hasan Ali Naima Abadi, Seema alias Rohia Nadir Naima Abadi, 35, Maulana and three others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 328, 420, 406, 120 (B), 34 including Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 along with Section 3 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (Financial Institutions) Act, 1999 (MPID Act).

